Giant fireball crashes into China

A huge ball of fire was spotted falling from the sky and crashing into north-western China’s Yushu city on Wednesday. In footage of the incident shared on YouTube, a giant fireball can be spotted flashing across the sky, lighting the dark sky over southern China.

In multiple videos captured by locals, a ball of fire, possibly a meteor, lights up the sky and plummets into the county of Nanggian in north-western China’s Qinghai province. Locals have reported having heard loud bangs and the incident is said to have occurred at 7 am on December 23.

According to a report by Daily Mail, it is not yet clear what the burning sphere is but the local media is suggesting that the unidentified object could be a bright meteor. It is also suggested by some experts that the object was a bolide, an extremely bright meteor. Chief writer of Chinese science website Guokr, Yu Jun while talking to media said that it looked like a bolide. It might also have dropped several meteorite fragments somewhere around the area.

Fortunately, no causalities have been reported.

