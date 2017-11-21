Giant swastika discovered under Hamburg sports field! (video)

An enormous swastika was discovered by construction workers at a sports field in Hamburg on Tuesday. Excavators were preparing the foundations for new changing rooms at Billstedt-Horn sports club when they unearthed a four-by-four meter concrete swastika. The sports club believes that this is all that remains of a Nazi-era monument which once stood next to the playing field. Hamburg-Mitte Mayor Falko Drossmann has since ordered its removal. Machine diggers are unable to extract the swastika because of its size and weight, so builders will instead have to rely on a jackhammer to break the relic up into manageable pieces.

source: ruptlyTV