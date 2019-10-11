Gigi Hadid flaunts incredible figure in celebration of every body type (video)

Author: Thema Newsroom

The beautiful babe was on the runway for Rihanna’s brand

Gigi Hadid walked on the runway of the Savage x Fenty for Rihanna’s brand, showing off her incredible body.

She slipped into a black transparent body, suspenders and high heels, along with other women of different sizes and body types.

Stepping into @badgalriri’s @savagexfenty world is a celebration of every body, story, style, and personality, and I am so happy that millions of humans get to watch this show and know that they are beautiful for everything they encompass. Being a part of this opening section was an honor. THANK YOU RIH, we bow down. 👑❤ Catch it now if you haven’t already or for the tenth time“, she captioned her photo.

