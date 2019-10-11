Gigi Hadid flaunts incredible figure in celebration of every body type (video)

The beautiful babe was on the runway for Rihanna’s brand

Gigi Hadid walked on the runway of the Savage x Fenty for Rihanna’s brand, showing off her incredible body.

She slipped into a black transparent body, suspenders and high heels, along with other women of different sizes and body types.

“Stepping into @badgalriri’s @savagexfenty world is a celebration of every body, story, style, and personality, and I am so happy that millions of humans get to watch this show and know that they are beautiful for everything they encompass. Being a part of this opening section was an honor. THANK YOU RIH, we bow down. 👑❤ Catch it now if you haven’t already or for the tenth time“, she captioned her photo.