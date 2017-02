Gigi Hadid’s Barbie doll has got us seeing double! The 21-year-old supermodel has been immortalized in toy form, sharing a pic of the doll on Tuesday, writing, “Can’t believe that’s me !!!!!!! ?Thank you for this honor #Mattel @tommyhilfiger ❤.” “Barbie” also posted about her BFF Gigi on Instagram, “Great (Malibu!) minds think alike! Snapping a selfie with @gigihadid in our matching @tommyhilfiger tees.”

source: etonline.com