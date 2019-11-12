Girl, 10, pregnant after being raped by sibling

A ten-year-old girl has found out she is eight months pregnant after allegedly being raped by her teenage brother.

The child, from Posadas, in the northern Argentina province of Misiones, was taken to hospital by her mother after complaining of abdomen and back pains.

When doctors checked the unnamed girl, they found that she was eight months pregnant. She then revealed that her 15-year-old brother had raped her, according to local reports.

The doctors referred the case to a special women-only police station and the case is being investigated by the minors’ judge Marcela Leiva and prosecutor Maria Laura Alvarez.

