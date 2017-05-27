Give her an orgasm in 15 minutes!

Gaining yourself a sexual reputation for the ages doesn’t have to involve six hours of Tantric foreplay. Here’s our step-by-step guide to giving her an orgasm in 15-minutes.

Gentlemen, start her engine. Your challenge is to master the art of the 15-minute orgasm, turning the pre-work fumble or half-time quickie into an explosion that she’s still shuddering from two hours later. It can be done. Sexologists at the Kinsey Institute in the US found that the average woman can orgasm after 10-20 minutes of sex. And aside from the instant spike in your approval ratings, there’s more sex in it for you. Research in the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy found – somewhat unsurprisingly – that women with an increased likelihood of orgasm demanded more time between the sheets.

Work in a day of subconscious foreplay to speed your girl to the finish line. Technically, this is cheating, but if there’s no touching it doesn’t count. Take her to live comedy or meet up on a day she has a spinning or yoga class. This preps her core-gasm because ab exercises stimulate the vagus nerve running through her pelvis. As the countdown draws closer, have some quiet drinks back at your flat. University of Florence research found that women who drink a glass or two of red wine are more aroused. When the bottle is empty, you can set the stop watch.

Oh!-minus 15 minutes

Mouth to mouth

Invest at least three minutes of your total 15 in kissing. Studies by Lafayette College in the US found that kissing reduces levels of the stress hormone cortisol, quickening the time it takes to turn you both on. As you pay lip service, tilt your head to the right – scientists in Germany found this makes you seem more caring, flooding her system with the ‘connection’ chemical oxytocin, building trust and encouraging her to come quickly.

Don’t just kiss her mouth, though. William Cane, author of The Art of Kissing (St Martin’s Griffin), surveyed 50,000 women and 96% picked a peck on the neck as the perfect warm up. But don’t overdo it, Cane says. “Slide off the lips to her neck occasionally so that her neck doesn’t become desensitised.”

Now you need to get co-ordinated. Each time you kiss her neck, remove another item of her clothes. Not only is this an important time-saver in your 15-minute window, but it lets you combat any body-confidence issues. A study by the University of Cincinnati revealed that if your girl feels good when she’s naked, she’ll come sooner. “Compliment your partner on each part of her body as you undress it,” says psychotherapist Christine Webber. “Your approval will dramatically reduce her selfconsciousness.” And in just 180 seconds, you’ll have an animal on your hands.

Oh!-minus 12 minutes

Tease maid

She’s almost naked now but keep her underwear on for another minute or so.“Stroke and caress her through the fabric rather than going for gold,” says sex therapist Paula Hall. “Focus on building anticipation rather than going straight fordirect stimulation.” Feeling that time is shortprevents a woman from reaching orgasm,adds Webber. Act like you’ve got forever, but then peel off her underwear and use Durex’snew strawberry-scented Intimate Lube (£4, durex.com). This will get her excited, andmake her more sensitive. Research at the USAssociation for Chemical Reception Sciencesfound the scent of strawberries alerts thesenses. Move your fingers in slow, circularmotions just inside her vagina. “Many womenneed attention focused on the outer third of thevaginal canal, where the G-spot, the clitoris, and the PS-spot (opposite the G-spot) can bereached,” says Emma Taylor of the sex blogemandlo.com. Women love a man who’sgood with his hands…

Oh!-minus 10 minutes

Flex your other love muscle

According to sexologists at the Masters &Johnson Institute, cunnilingus is the most reliable route to orgasm for 80% of women.Lou Paget, author of The Big O (Piatkus), recommends the Kivin Method as the fastest way of getting there. “With one hand, pull upher clitoral hood,” he says. “Then lick fromside to side across its base, just above her clitoris.” Place one finger of the other handon her perineum (the area directly below the opening of her vagina). When you can feel her pre-orgasmic contractions, you’llknow you’re in the right place.

Oh!-minus 7 minutes

Entrance exam

Orgasms are not all about foreplay.A recent study in the Journal of SexualMedicine found that the consistencyof orgasms is more about the length ofintercourse than the length of foreplay. Andanother study in the same journal clocked her average climax seven minutes after penetration. That makes now the ideal timeto climb politely aboard and start the final leg of her leg trembler.

But what position? “Avoid deep, thrusting, and instead try the Coital AlignmentTechnique,” says Taylor. To do it, start inthe classic missionary then pull back so thebase of your penis rests on her clitoris. Braceyour feet against the foot of the bed and rockbackwards and forwards rather than thrusting. Your penis gently massages her clitoris,which is great for her but also gives you slow, pulsating sensations that you control.

An alternative technique is sensory overload. “Simultaneous G-spot and clitoral stimulation is far and away the fastest route to orgasm,” says Hall. Having her from behind is the best position for this because whileyou work the former, you can call up sex-toy reinforcements to take care of the latter.

Oh!-minus 1 minute

Keep up the good work

By now, your girl should be clawing at the sheets, but don’t be mistaken in thinking you need one final trick to clinch the result.“Women hate too much chopping and changing of techniques,” says Dr Joni Frater, co-author of Love Her Right (Booksurge). “It distracts us, and takes our arousal back to the starting blocks.” You don’t really want to start over just before you reach the finish, do you?“When you start doing something that causes a positive response, keep doing it, at exactly the same speed and pressure.” Save your new technique for next time. Since you’ve just orchestrated a 15-minute orgasm with shuttle-launch precision, that’s something she’ll be demanding very soon. So grab a breather and prepare for take-off… again.

