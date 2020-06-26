Glasgow stabbing: Three dead after major incident in city center

Six people have been wounded including a police officer

An hotel hosting immigrants in Glasgow was the scene of a bloody attack on Friday afternoon.

According to British media, a man armed with a knife attacked, for unknown reasons, other people until police stormed the building with automatic weapons, killing the perpetrator.

The report so far mentions at least three dead in addition to the perpetrator and many injured, including a police officer.

The three bodies were found in the hotel’s staircase, according to the BBC.

According to British media, the hotel is the “Park Inn” and accommodates asylum seekers.

