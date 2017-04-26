Global Cooling: The 70’s scientists were afraid of a new Ice Age! (PHOTOS)

A 70’s scientific blunder

It may sound funny, but in the 70’s there was no such thing as “Global Warming”. The climatic scare-phrase was “Global Cooling”!
That’s right…
What, you don’t believe us?
Just take a look at the following newspaper excerpts:

c1

(NCAR newsweek_coolingworld.pdf)

 

c2

(National Academy Of Sciences Science News)

 

c3

(The Milwaukee Sentinel)

 

c4

c5

(TimesMachine: July 18, 1970 – NYTimes.com)

 

c6

(Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide and Aerosols: Effects of Large Increases on Global Climate)

 

c7

(The Windsor Star – Google News Archive Search)

 

c8

c9

c10

(International Team of Specialists Finds No End in Sight to 30-Year Cooling Trend in Northern Hemisphere – View Article – NYTimes.com)

