Global lockdown a boon for Romania’s adult live cam providers

Their company, Studio 20 Double D, was ticking along nicely, but then COVID-19 struck and Manole was flooded with job applications and new clients.

“Applications increased by 100 per cent and the number of users doubled,” Manole told BIRN.

“Ours is a business that works in a situation like this.”

Romania is a global leader in adult live camming.

See Also:

Orgy parties held in Greek houses, special guards union president alleges

With much of the world under orders to stay at home to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, traffic to adult sites is growing. And the US, which accounts for the biggest share of the audience, is only now starting to lock down fully.

“The whole industry, including our company, expects the consumption and number of users to increase,” said Romanian IT entrepreneur Alex Bluck, tech director of SkyPrivate, a platform that connects subscribed adult live cam models with clients and handles the per-minute payments.

Read more: balkan insight