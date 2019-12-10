Global paedophile ring who shared “extremely violent” child porn is smashed!

A global paedophile ring that shared ‘extremely violent’ child porn on WhatsApp has been busted after 33 people in 11 countries were arrested.

In Spain, 17 people were arrested, 14 of whom were teenage boys. Another nine were being held for investigation and the youngest boy that got arrested was just 15.

They were arrested for storing and sharing pornographic files, which in some cases were ‘extremely serious’.

