“Godspeed You Black Emperor” in Athens

GYBE will perform in the Fuzz Live Music Club in Athens on Sunday, April 29th

The Canadian experimental music band Godspeed You! Black Emperor (aka GYBE) will appear in Athens on Sunday April 29th.

The band was formed in the early 90’s in Montreal, Quebec, Canada by Efrim Menuck, Mauro Pezzente και Mike Moya. They played a handful of shows and recorded a self-released cassette as a trio before expanding the group by recruiting musicians from around the town during 1995-1996 which drove them to mount sense-rattling wall-of-sound performances, featuring as many as 14 musicians and several 16mm film projectors.