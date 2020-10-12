Golden Dawn sentences to be delayed after change in bench composition

GD member Lagos said ‘we are sending you to your homes, one at a time’

In the latest development in the high-profile court case against Neo-nazi “Golden Dawn” members, the president of the new composition of judges, Maria Vetoula-Simitzi scheduled to rule on the request for exemption filed by Giannis Lagos to the Three-Member Criminal Court of Appeal, has expressed her inability to preside over the proceedings, citing the fact that she had been appointed as a second assistant special investigator in the main interrogation.

also read

New Thomas Cook chief: Greece currently the travel destination with the highest sales

Informal Saudi ban on Turkish goods hits global fashion retailers

This means that the decision on the sentences against the members Neo-Nazi ogranisation, which was ruled a criminal group by Greek justice, will be delayed indefinitely.

One of the convicted Golden Dawn members, and director of the criminal organization, Giannis Lagos, commented on the developments, saying “one by one we are sending you to your homes”.