Golden Dawn trial: The day of the decision – Clashes with the police (live feed-photos) (Upd.)

UPDATE: Clashes took place between some of the people outside the court and the anti-riot police.

Golden Dawn was found guilty of being a criminal organization.

Today is expected the courts’ decision regarding the Greek political party of Golden Dawn.

After 5,5 years the huge trial is coming to an end with the neo-nazi party accused of being a criminal organization among other things.

Outside the courtroom there are thousands of people protesting and demanding that the court finds the defendants guilty of all charges.

Many politicians are with them such as former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

There is presence a strong presence of anti-riot police forces.

It should be noted that no Coronavirus precautions are taken by the people participating in the rally outside the court, something that may have serious consequences to the fight against the pandemic.

