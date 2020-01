Kerry McKinnon lives in Australia with her dog, Asha, and their lives are never boring. But one morning, she saw something that even surprised her! Her husband yelled to come look at something, and their Golden Retriever was sitting outside with a baby koala perched atop her back.

“She kept looking back at the koala but she wasn’t trying to get him off her or anything. She was happy to let him snuggle into her,” Kerry told News.com.au.

