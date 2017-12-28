Good news for Greek tourism, as SETE data shows arrivals up in November

Related
Tourist arrivals are on the rise, according to data released by the Association of Greek Tourism Enterprises (SETE). The figures showed that there was a 6.2% increase in international arrivals in November, while the year’s rise amounted to 8.6%. SETE’s monthly statistical report revealed that arrivals in regional airports were up by 7.3%, while the Athens International airport had a 5.8% rise. International arrivals via land for the month of November recorded a 7% fall, in contrast to the annual average that rose by 7.6%.