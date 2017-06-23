Good news guys, this is the body type women love best

WOMEN have revealed the body type they really look for in men… and it looks like the dad bod is bang on trend.

A recent survey of over 2,000 women by Planet Fitness revealed that hunky blokes are out of luck, with the majority of women looking for a fella carrying a bit of extra timber.

But are dad bods really the new six pack?

A shocking 70 per cent of women said they prefer a man with love handles, with 78 per cent saying that fellas with less-toned bods are more confident.

Lads take note: maybe it’s time to quit the gym and get on a pints and pork scratchings diet.

Jessica Correa, senior vice president of marketing at Planet Fitness, said: “Our survey results show the majority of people think positively about dad bods and men who identify as having them are proud of who they are.”

And The Star reports that this trend is backed up further by looking at women’s porn searches.

Pornhub search trends reveal that the male body types most lusted after are “hairy” and “daddy”.

Corey Price, Pornhub’s vice president of operations, said: “As a society we now champion the concept of body positivity, encouraging everyone to love their own bodies and celebrate what makes them unique – flaws and all.”

And people seem to be taking note, with plenty of celebs embracing the trend and rocking the dad bod look.

Household names such as Chris Pratt, Simon Cowell and even Leonardo DiCaprio all rock the dad bod look.

