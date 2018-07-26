Google creates missing persons search platform for widlfire victims

The exact number of missing persons after the deadly wildfires swept across Attica is unknown. Families looking for their loved ones are going through a traumatic time waiting to hear any news on their whereabouts. In an effort to aid in the search, Google created a special platform for finding missing persons.

By clicking on the relevant platform, you are able to provide details, name etc, of the person missing, or information related to a missing person.

Click here to access Google search platform