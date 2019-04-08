Google expands vacation rental search to evolving hotel site

Airbnb appears absent from the list of booking partners, though that could change later on

A mere two weeks after launching its revamped hotel platform, Google has expanded into alternative accommodations, skift.com reports in the following article:

The leading travel publication notes that now mobile users have the option to book entire lodgings, the tech company announced Tuesday.

“Our goal is to provide the best possible search experience for users looking for a place to stay,” explained Jennifer Rodstrom, a Google spokesperson, in an email to the press. “Increasingly, we see that users are interested in alternative accommodations when traveling.”

Read more HERE