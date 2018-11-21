Google experiencing problems in US, UK, Spain and other countries

The Google search engine is experiencing problems in many areas around the globe.

The greatest share of users experiencing trouble with the search engine and its services was in the US, while many people from the UK, Spain, Netherlands, and Croatia have also reported failure.

According to the site Downdetector, which gathers data on the website crashes, the failures were reported Wednesday beginning at 16:05 GMT.

Google is having issues since 11:29 AM EST. https://t.co/iwWNUO7kj0 RT if it’s down for you as well #Googledown — DownDetector (@downdetector) November 21, 2018

Downdetector reported that about 64% of the complaints were caused by authorisation glitches, while over 35% had problems with the search function.

source: sputniknwews