Google honours World Women’s Day with doodle

World Women’s Day is celebrated today, and Google contributed to the celebratory atmosphere honouring women by dedicating their doodle to females and their stories.

Today’s doodle presents the stories of twelve women from all social backgrounds, and at the same time encourages women to share their personal stories with the hashtag #HerStoryOurStory.

World Women’s Day is celebrated each year on 8 March and is rooted in the protests of women in the early 20th century in Europe and the US where they demanded equal rights, better working conditions, and the right to vote.

The designation of Women’s Day was instituted in 1977 by the UN, which called on all countries in the world to celebrate the day for women’s rights.

It is a day of mobilisation around the world to support equality and to assess the position of women in society.