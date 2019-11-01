“Google” is the most searched term on Bing search engine (infographic)

Bing started out with dreams to make inroads in Google’s dominance as a search engine. Bur in all hinesty, who could compete on equal terms with the powerful giant? Its quest to even come close to challenging Google is proven in a survey, which adds insult to injury. Analysis by SEO experts Ahrefs has revealed that in 2019, the search Bing is most often tasked with is pointing its disloyal users in the direction of ‘google’. As of July, the search engine dealt with 44.4 million such queries from around the world, far more than the second most frequent – ‘youtube’ was searched for 33.3 million times. In another blow for Bing’s owner Microsoft, the fifth most common search was people looking for help with Windows 10.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista