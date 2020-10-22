Google tempers with the users’ search results to influence the US elections, according to Project Veritas’ reports (videos)

Project Veritas has released three videos from undercover journalists that expose the way Google is allegedly tempers with the users’ search results in order to promote a specific “anti-Trump” political and ideological agenda in light of the upcoming US elections.
More specifically, the videos were released in three consecutive articles titled, “Senior Google Manager On Search Engine’s Power: ‘You Are Just Plain And Simple Trying To Play God’“, “MORE GOOGLE SPEECH SUPPRESSION: Google Advertising Manager Boasts Company Can Censor ‘Right-Wing’ & Republicans” and “GOOGLE ELECTION INFLUENCE EXPOSED: Senior Google Executive Ashwin Agrawal: ‘There are many ways’ to influence elections…“.
Project Veritas was established by James O’Keefe in 2011 as a non-profit journalism enterprise to continue his undercover reporting work.
Today, Project Veritas investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society.
As stated in Project Veritas’ website, its goals are to investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical and transparent society.
Turkey as a major challenge for Israel & its neighbors in the 21st Century
The Smartphone Duopoly (infographic)
Source: Project Veritas