Google: These were the most “googled” artists in 2020

With many museums and art galleries closing their doors due to the coronavirus, many art lovers turned to Google and the internet in general to see their favorite artists.

With that in mind, a team of researchers at Ken Bromley Art Supplies wanted to find out which artists were the most frequently searched object in 2020 and which were the most popular in each country throughout the pandemic.

Researchers used Google search data to reveal the most “googled” artist in each country last year. The designers then drew seven maps – one for each continent – to present the results of their research.

Leonardo da Vinci is number one overall, but he was not the top choice in many countries: art fans in the UK had anonymous Bristol-based street artist and activist Banksy as their first choice. The same goes for the Russian art lovers.

Interestingly, only two of the 13 “winners” were women: In the US, Mexico and Brazil, the most sought-after artist was Frida Kahlo, while at the top of the list in both Australia and China was her 17th century painter Artemisia Gendileski.

In Greece, the most popular in searches was, in 2020, Frida Kahlo.

