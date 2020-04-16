“Gorgeous Greece”…Rita Wilson responds to Greek singer’s Instagram post (photo-video)

Rita and husband Tom Hanks have Greece as a second home

A post by Greek lead singer of popular band “Melisses”, Christos Mastoras on his Instagram account prompted a response by Tom Hank’s Greek-American wife and Hollywood producer Rita Wilson, revealing how much she missed Greece.

The frontman of the Melisses band posted a photo against the backdrop of the cloudy Attica sky, commenting: “The great gig in the sky”.

also read

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson infected with Coronavirus!

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson invite all to join celebrations for 200th anniversary of Greek Independence (video)

Rita Wilson replied: “Gorgeous Greece…”, to which Christos responded “When the craziness is over, we are all waiting for you” followed by three heart symbols.

Wilson and Christos had actually shared a stage together when the sang a song, where as she said it was the first time they had met.

The famous Hollywood couple has made Greece its second home, as they visit their house in Skiathos every summer. Tom Hanks was recently granted Greek citizenship by the former President of the Hellenic Republic.