Great Barrier Reef outlook downgraded to “very poor”

The report is the agency’s third and tracks continuing deterioration since the first in 2009

An outlook for the condition of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has been downgraded from “poor” to “very poor” due to warming oceans.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority’s condition report, which is updated every five years, is the latest bad news for the 133,360sq mile colourful coral network off the north-east Australian coast as climate change and bleaching take their toll.

The report says the greatest threat to the reef remains climate change, while other threats are associated with coastal development, land-based water run-off and human activity such as illegal fishing.

“Significant global action to address climate change is critical to slowing the deterioration of the reef’s ecosystem and heritage values and supporting recovery,” the report said.

