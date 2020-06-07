Great white shark kills surfer (video)

Two surfers who fought off a three-metre great white shark that fatally attacked a 60-year-old Queenslander in northern NSW have been praised for their “heroic” attempt to save his life.

The Gold Coast surfer died after being attacked by the shark at Salt Beach in South Kingscliff about 10am on Sunday.

The man received a bite to the back of his thigh and was then brought to the shore by a friend and another surfer who fought off the shark. The victim was treated by paramedics once ashore but he died on the beach.

A surfer has died after being attacked by a shark off South Kingscliff this morning. Police say several people tried to help the surfer and fought off the shark before taking the injured man to shore. He was given first aid but died at the scene. https://t.co/JsanZPNl7o #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/FsASwy14VF — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) June 7, 2020

