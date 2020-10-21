“Greece 2021” Committee releases a video

The “Greece 2021” Committee released a video clip for the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution, choosing to accompany the visual content with a Dionysis Savvopoulos song called “Let the dances last”.

The song has a cheerful and optimistic tone, which has been loved by millions of Greeks and presents the historical course of Greece, through the allegory of the celebration of a group of modern Greeks.

Through his lyrics, the timeless course of Hellenism from antiquity to the present day is presented with particular sensitivity. “The communities of the Greeks”, in a great national coming together, walking together in the future, condense in the best way the message of modern and optimistic patriotism that the 200th anniversary of the Revolution is trying to convey.