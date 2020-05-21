Greece 2nd in the world in “Blue Flags” (video-complete list of Greek blue flags)

Chalkidiki is on the top in Greece with the most flags

Greece ranks 2nd in the world among 47 countries in terms of blue flags, with 497 award-winning beaches, 14 marinas and 6 tourist boats.

The announcement of the results was made public by the Hellenic Society for the Protection of Nature (HSPN), which is in charge of Greece’s “Blue Flag” International program concerning the annual awards related to coasts, marinas and tourist boats.

It should be noted that this year, in all the countries participating in the program, Greece made up 13% of the total coasts that received distinctions.

The regional unit of Chalkidiki in Macedonia was ranked first in Greece with 94 flags.

The detailed list of the beaches with Blue Flags in Greece can be found here

also read

Watch Turkish coast guard boats provoke Frontex vessel in Greek waters (video)

TUI rep: There is a rise in demand for holidays in Greece

Daily Mail: Hope for summer holidays as Greece becomes first country to offer to waive 14-day quarantine for British tourists