Greece: 588 new Covid-19 cases & 70 fatalities in the last 24 hours

The Greek authorities announced 588 new coronavirus cases in the country, of which 11 were detected following checks at the country’s gateways.

The total number of cases is 131.072, of which 52,5% are men, 5.211 (4%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 38.349 (29,3%) are related to an already known case.

515 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 67 years, 165 (32,0%) are women and the rest are men, 77,1% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are 70 years of age or older.

A total of 800 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there were 70 more recorded fatalities and 4.172 deaths in total in the country, 1.682 (40,3%) women and the rest men. Their median age was 79 years and 95,7% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

See Also:

The story behind the tiny house on a remote Icelandic island

Critics say Turkey’s unfinished nuclear plant already redundant