Greece – Abu Dhabi flight for Less Than One Euro!

Economy airline Wizz Air is offering an unbelievable deal to those flying from Athens or Thessaloniki to Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.

Wizz announced an incredible deal on Sunday — a one-way ticket to the Persian Gulf city will only cost €0.19 euros for passengers who book their tickets on January 10 or 11.

The supply of tickets is limited, however, as the economy airline is only offering a total of 2,021 tickets at this price, in honor of the New Year.

Passengers can take one free carry-on bag, and any checked luggage comes at an additional fee. Along with the cost of the ticket, there is also a small administrative fee tacked onto the final price.

Even with the additional costs of the Covid-19 tests required to fly to and from the countries, the price for the flight is unbeatable.

Wizz is offering unbelievably-low prices in order to celebrate its launch of the route to UAE’s second-largest city of Abu Dhabi from Athens and Thessaloniki.

more at greekreporter.com

by Anna Wichmann