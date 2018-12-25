Greece braces for snow & storms on Christmas Day

A low-pressure weather front is expected to bring low temperatures, storms and snow across Greece from late in the day on Christmas Eve throughout Christmas day. The rough weather could last until Boxing day, the day after Christmas, according to the Greek National Meteorological Service EMY.

The latest forecast suggests that temperatures will plummet on Christmas Day, sinking at least 10 degrees Celsius lower than they were on Christmas Eve, especially in the northern parts of the country.

Snowfall is expected not only in the mountains, but in the lowlands of northern and central Greece as well. Areas with an altitude above 300 meters (984 feet) in Macedonia and 500 meters (1640 feet) in Thessaly, as well as Sterea Ellada, are considered as having the best chances of enjoying a white Christmas.

The Attica region is expected to see snow also, especially in the suburban areas of the city which are located at higher altitudes on Parnitha and Penteli mountains.

The snowfall in Attica is expected to start in the afternoon of Christmas day and will continue throughout Boxing Day.

The winds in the Aegean Sea will be high, with the mountains of Crete expected to see heavy snow on Boxing Day.

Source: Nick Kampouris/greekreporter