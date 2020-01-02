Greece, Cyprus & Israel to sign EastMed pipeline agreement

An intergovernmental agreement for the EastMed natural gas pipeline is to be signed at 18:30 on Thursday evening by Greece, the Cyprus Republic and Israel. The agreement will be signed in the presence of the prime ministers of Greece and Israel, Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Benjamin Netanyahu, and President of the Cyprus Republic Nicos Anastasiades, by the energy ministers of the three countries.

Half an hour earlier there will be a trilateral meeting between Mitsotakis, Anastasiades and Netanyahu, following a meeting at 17:00 between Anastasiades and the Israeli prime minister at the Zappion Mansion where the agreement is to be signed.

On the sidelines of the signature of the agreement at 15:45, the energy ministers of the three countries will have a trilateral meeting and at noon, a Letter of Intent will be signed by DEPA and Energean Oil and Gas for the supply of natural gas through the pipeline.

Source: AMNA