Greece will witness a severe weather change in the coming week that will last until Thursday.

The Monday morning commute will be worse as strong rain and high winds are expected in Western Macedonia, central and western Thessaly, Epirus, the central and western Peloponnese as well as the Ionian Islands.

From Tuesday on, rains and a further drop in temperature of 7-8 degrees Celsius are expected nationwide.

Winds in the northern Aegean are expected to reach 6-8 Beauforts.