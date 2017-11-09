Greece & FYROM show great willingness to resolve the name issue, says Hoyt Brian Yee

UN mediator Matthew Nimitz is expected to invite representatives of Greece & FYROM to meet in New York in late November

The assessment that Greece and FYROM show great willingness to resolve the naming issue was expressed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hoyt Brian Yee.

“There is still a lot of work to be done on both sides. There will be negotiations and I am optimistic that a solution will emerge because the mood in both Greece and FYROM (note: “Macedonia” in the original) is at a higher level than ever before”, said the US Assistant Secretary of State, speaking in a debate on the Western Balkans at the Center for International Relations in Washington.

Hoyt Yee also pointed out that FYROM’s security depends on resolving the issue of the name and bringing the country to NATO.

The new initiative of Matthew Nimitz announced in the past days both the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and the Prime Minister of FYROM Zoran Zaev.

Zaev: Let us focus our efforts on resolving the name issue

Meanwhile, FYROM’s Prime Minister Zoran Zayev has highlighted the need to resolve the name issue in order for the country to join NATO as soon as possible and start accession negotiations.

“It is important to focus on the problem that Greece has with our constitutional name. I believe we will find a solution and a way to use the new name and what this will be. In the end, what is important for us is to find a solution for the name because we will not only receive an invitation for NATO, but also the accession negotiations with the EU will begin, “FYROM Prime Minister pointed out, adding that “the automatic invitation to join NATO, once a solution to the name dispute is found, is an incentive to find a common language with Greece”.

Source: balkaneu.com