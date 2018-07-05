Greece grants Political Asylum to third Turkish officer

All eight of them have been released from custody, but they are being kept in a secret location guarded by the police

A committee of the Greek asylum service voted unanimously to grant asylum to a third Turkish ex-military serviceman on Thursday.

After the failed coup attempt eight Turkish officers had applied for political asylum in Greece.

There are five more Turkish ex-military personnel who await a ruling on their asylum applications.

It should be noted that all eight of them have been released from custody, but they are being kept in a secret location guarded by the police.

Turkey’s reaction was angry as they demand the extradition of the eight officers, arguing that the eight servicemen were actively involved in the 2016 failed coup.

Turkey, in retaliation, arrested two Greek servicemen and has been illegally keeping them hostages for over three months in Adrianople’s high-security prison, as contrary to the provisions of the international law, they have not been formally charged with any crime.