Greece heading toward a gradual resumption of social and economic activity, Petsas says

“We are on a path that gradually leads to the resumption of social and economic activity,” government spokesperson Stelios Petsas said on Monday during the regular government press briefing, referring to the reopening of the next wave of businesses, retail outlets and services but “always with specific rules of operation regarding the number of individuals in each area and the distances that need to be observed.”

He stressed that “as of today, May 11, about a third of the workers and businesses that were suspended have returned to their work and school pupils in their final year have returned to schools. University entrance exams will start on June 15. The thoughts of all of us are with those children who are waging this battle in unprecedented conditions.”

He explained that, as regards schools, larger classes will be split into two and the students will go into school in rotation, so that there are never more than 15 in each classroom and there can always be a distance of 1.5 metres between them.

Petsas also noted that 70 pct of civil servants have returned to work, while observing all the necessary measures indicated by the Infectious Diseases Commission. He said their arrival at work has been staggered in order to avoid overcrowding on public transport.

However, he also mentioned that travel to and from the islands will be permitted from Monday for the owners or staff of island businesses that have been allowed to resume operation, provided those traveling present supporting documents from their employer or a signed statement, in the case of the self-employed.

In this second step towards the new normality, Petsas stressed, “we believe that, as has been the case so far, individual responsibility and collective maturity will prevail”.

Source: amna