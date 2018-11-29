Greece home to best beach in the world

Navagio Beach in Zakynthos has taken out the top spot amongst 50 beaches worldwide

There’s no denying Greece is synonymous with beautiful beaches, and this week it was further cemented by online travel agency Flight Network.

The Canadian-based website ranked 50 of the world’s best beaches for 2018, announcing Navagio Beach in Zakynthos as number one.

Each beach was ranked based on the responses of over 1,200 travel editors and journalists, bloggers and agencies.

Assessed across three categories, Navagio, also known as Shipwreck Beach, managed to achieve a perfect score out of 10 for sheer untouched beauty, and 8 out of 10 for remoteness, and for its sand and water quality.

“It’s something out of a dream,” said journalist Erin Miller when describing the popular Greek beach.

“The crystal clear waters lap against this small beach with the bones of an old ship rusting away in the sand. It’s quite literally a once-in-a-lifetime kind of beach.”

Located in a secluded cove in the Ionian, Navagio beach can only be accessed by boat. Well-known around the world for its picturesque crystal waters, it is surrounded by towering golden cliffs.

Making up the top five in second place was Australia’s Whitehaven Beach on Whitsunday Island, Hidden Beach on El Nido island in the Philippines was third, Praia do Sancho beach on the small island of Fernando de Noronha an hour off the coast of Brazil was ranked fourth, and Tulum Beach in Quintana Roo, Mexico was fifth.

According to Flight Network, the extensively researched list was compiled to help travelers decide where to invest their time.

Source: neoskosmos