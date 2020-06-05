Greece honored country at Helsinki International Tourism Exhibition

Greece will have the opportunity to organize a series of events and other activities to present the diversity of the Greek tourist product

Greece will be the honoured country at the International Tourism Exhibition MATKA 2021, which will take place in Helsinki from January 21-24 in 2021, as Greece has become the most popular destination for Finnish tourists, ANA reports.

During the exhibition, Greece will have the opportunity to organize a series of events and other activities to present the diversity of the Greek tourist product to the Finnish and wider Scandinavian market.

At the same time, visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to be informed in detail about all the measures taken both for sustainable tourism development and the protection of the natural beauty of Greece, as well as for the creation and preservation of a safe and friendly environment for tourists.

Source: Tornos