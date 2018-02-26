Greece in top 10 online searches for Russian tourists in January

Greece was ranked among the top 10 destinations with the highest rate of online searches on Russian online travel platform Yandex for January 2018. The search data, developed by the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), saw Turkey in top spot with 14%, followed by Thailand (11%), Egypt (11%), Vietnam (5.4%), India (4.1%), ), China (3.2%), UAE (3%) and Cuba (2.8%),

Online searches by Russians for holidays in countries within the Eurozone recorded a rise and accounted for 19.6% of searches, compared to 6.3% in January 2017. Overall, in January 2018, there were 7.4 million travel searches, up 23.3% compared to the same period last year, while the number of searches for last minute travel increased by 64.2%.