Greece is a top pick for European holidaymakers, European Travel Commission finds

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: March 2, 2021

The survey was carried out by the European Travel Commission

Related Stories

Greece is among the top picks for European travellers, while one in three believes that the May – July period will be the most favourable for their holidays, according to a survey by the European Travel Commission.

The survey, conducted on a sample of 6,000 people in Europe, found that 54% plan to travel before the end of July 2021, with 41% planning a holiday in another European country and 35% inland.

Most respondents plan to visit Spain, Greece, Italy, France and Germany, with the age group over 55 feeling more confident than anyone else that they will travel.

54% said they intend to travel by air, the highest rate since the pandemic began.

source tornosnews.gr

also read

Smoking-obsessed Greece sees number of smokers decline

#MeToo Greece – Artistic director of National Theatre resigns amid allegations of abusive teaching methods methods

Tags With: