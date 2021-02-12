Greece is the second most popular pick for European holidaymakers

Greece is the second most popular travel destination in Europe for EU citizens, according to a survey.

Travellers from the United Kingdom are the keenest to travel during the period from 1 June to 31 August, according to an analysis of flight searches conducted by Sojern.

In particular, the United Kingdom represents 19% of searches for flights to European destinations this summer, with the corresponding figure for France reaching 24.1%.

A similar picture of demand was recorded in February 2019, according to Sojern.

Spain continues to be the top destination for Europeans with a share of 46.4% of total flight bookings, followed by Greece, Portugal, France, and Italy.

source tornosnews.gr