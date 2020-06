AP reports from Athens that Greece lifted lockdown restrictions Monday for hotels, open-air cinemas, golf courses, and public swimming pools as the country ramped up preparations for the crucial summer tourism season to start in two weeks. Primary school children also returned to class.

Strict public safety measures have kept Greece’s COVID-19 infection rate low.

The country has seen only 179 virus-related deaths, based on Health Ministry data.

