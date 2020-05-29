Greece “opens” inbound flights to these 29 countries on June 15

The list of the 29 countries whose citizens will be allowed to travel to Greece by air from June 15 onwards was released. The foreign flights will initially land in the airports of Athens and Thessaloniki.

The list of 29 countries was formed after a study of the epidemiological profile of the countries of origin of tourists and after taking into account yesterday’s announcements of the European Air Safety Agency (EASA), as well as the relevant proposal of the Committee of Infectious Diseases in Greece.

These include, among others, the Balkan countries, Germany, which is the first market for incoming tourism for Greece, but also more distant markets such as China, Japan and South Korea.

The list of countries in detail, based on the relevant announcements from the Ministry of Tourism is the following:

Albania, Australia, Austria, Northern Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, Japan, Israel, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Romania, New Zealand, No , Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Finland.

Visitors from these countries will be sampled, and the existing safety regulations already in effect will continue to apply to all those entering the country.

The list, which will be expanded starting on July 1, will be announced in time. In any case, the epidemiological monitoring and evaluation will be non-stop, as pointed out by the Ministry of Tourism.