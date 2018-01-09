Greece procures 70 Kiowa Warrior helicopters (video)

The Greek government has procured 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopters from the US military for over 44 million euros. The decision for their procurement was reached by the Government Council for Foreign and Defence Affairs (KYSEA) with Defence Minister Panos Kammenos confirming the decision on Tuesday. The implementation of the agreement for the aircraft, which were retired from the US armed forces, was a bilateral state one between the two countries and was reached “for the cover of emergency needs”, as the council announced. The helicopter condusts armed reconnaissance, security, target acquisition and designation, command and control, light attack and defensive air combat missions in support of combat and contingency operations.

Mr. Kammenos authorised the Director-General of the Defence and Investment General Directorate to sign the relevant document of the agreement and then forward it to the competent US authorities. The commission is classified as non-special equipment, which is subject to a 4% deduction.