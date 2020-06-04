Greece publishes health protocols for hotels in Government Gazette

Year-round hotels were allowed to reopen on Monday, June 1, while seasonal hotels will reopen on June 15 to foreign visitors

The detailed health protocols to hotels and other tourist residences in Greece made public a week ago have been published in the Government Gazette, making them formally actionable.

Facilities are expected to adapt their practices to the coronavirus-related restrictions that include visitor and staff protection and responsibilities, and details on how to provide services safely.

The protocols, a joint decision by the Ministries of Finance, Health and Tourism, call for the use of a certification sticker with the logo “Health First”, which tourist facilities are obliged to put up this year at visible parts of the reception area.

For non-hotel facilities such as campsites and inns, the sticker will be provided by the Ministry of Tourist following an online application by the owners.

Source: The National Herald