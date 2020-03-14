Greece suspends flights to and from Italy

The Greek government decided to suspend all flights to and from Italy during a cabinet meeting chaired by PM Kyriakos Mitsostakis at Maximos Mansion on Saturday.

Stricter controls have been demanded for those who violate the law by showing anti-social behaviour.

During the meeting it was decided to increase the number of staff operating the 1135 emergency coronavirus services, while the PM was briefed about the actions taken at the state level on the supply of additional medical material. The cabinet also discussed ways to better coordinate joint actions with the municipalities for the operation of the ‘Home Aid’ program in order to provide additional services to the elderly.

The progress of reinforcing the Health System with doctors and nurses was also discussed. To date, 248 doctors and nurses have been hired and another 929 are in the process of hiring within the next week.

Effective from tomorrow, Sunday, March 15, citizens will be informed on a daily basis by the Infectious Diseases Professor, and Health Ministry spokesperson on coronavirus, Sotiris Tsiodras and the Secretary General of Civil Protection, Nikos Chardalias.

