Greece to call for suspension of EU-Turkish Customs Union

Athens’s is ramping up its diplomatic pressure on Turkey, with the latest move being a letter sent by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

According to diplomatic sources, in the letter, Mr. Dendias stressed that Turkey continues to violate unilaterally, by adopting unforeseen tariff, legislative and equivalent EU measures.

According to the same sources, he asked the European Commission to immediately consider the adoption of further measures. He also stressed that as a message of disapproval for Turkey’s ongoing delinquent behaviour against the European Union, the possibility of a total suspension of the EU-Turkey customs union should be considered.

With this move, Athens is trying to increase the political costs for Turkey from Erdogan’s choice to constantly worsen its relations with Greece.

Recently, the Turks have been creating obstacles to delay and hinder the import of products and goods from EU countries. For example, at the customs of the Gardens in Evros, the Turkish side follows time-consuming procedures for the customs clearance of products destined for the Turkish market.

However, diplomatic initiatives are multifaceted in denouncing Turkish actions.

According to information, by order of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, the ministry is also taking the following steps:

– A letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres denouncing Turkey’s highly destabilising behaviour.

– A letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which, in addition to briefing on the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, emphasises that Turkish behaviour not only violates the basic rules of conduct of an Allied country, but also poses a risk of destabilising the South-east wing of NATO and contradicts the provisions of the preamble to the Greece-US Mutual Defence Cooperation Agreement.

– A Letter to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Turkish aggression, emphasising our country’s fundamental right to invoke Article 42.7 of the Treaty on European Union (Mutual Solidarity Clause).

– Report to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) of the illegal announcement of the extension of the Turkish area of ​​responsibility for search and rescue which covers areas of Greek sovereignty and jurisdiction, which therefore does not produce legal results and at the same time does not serve the safety of human life.

