Greece to launch two new hydrocarbon tenders

Greece will soon launch two new international tenders for the concession of hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation rights in the Ionian Sea and Crete.

The new tenders will be launched after applications submitted by the Total-ExxonMobil-Hellenic Petroleum consortium -which is interested for the sea regions southwest of Crete- and Energean Oil & Gas which is interested for the sea region in Ionian Sea.

Energy Minister George Stathakis has already signed all relative ministerial decisions, calling all candidates to submit bids within 90 days from the official launch of the tender.

Source