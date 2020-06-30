Greece v.s Turkey: Military power (video)

Relations between Greece and Turkey have been far from perfect lately, with the two NATO allies often exchanging caustic rhetoric against each other.

With Turkey constantly violating Greek airspace as a matter of practice, while trying to destabilise the northern borders of Greece in Evros by using refugees and illegal immigrants as pawns, some fear that either a possible accident or a deliberate act of aggression could lead to a real military conflict.

In a video posted on popular YouTube channel Global Analysis, the user compares the military forces of both countries. The information provided in the video is drawn from the following sources, according to the uploader: armedforces.eu | wikipedia.org | www.indexmundi.com | cia.gov “world factbook” I passportindex.org | worlddata.info