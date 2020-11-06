Greece Weather: Temperature drop & stormy winds

Stormy to very stormy north winds will prevail in the Aegean today, Friday, according to the latest forecast data of the National Observatory of Athens.
Winds in the North Aegean will reach 8 Beaufort, while in the Central and South Aegean will reach 8 and in places 9 Beaufort.
An exception is the area of the Dodecanese, where initially the north winds up to 6 Beaufort will gradually change, locally up to 4-5 Beaufort.
The winds will be stronger in the Ionian, where they will blow from east (north to northwest), reaching 5-6 Beaufort and locally 7 Beaufort.
The temperature will not exceed 20-22C , with the exception of the Dodecanese and especially Rhodes where in places it will reach 23-25 degrees.