Greece Weather: Temperature drop & stormy winds

The weather is changing rapidly, with cold air masses arriving in our country from the Balkans that will cause a significant drop in temperature.

Stormy to very stormy north winds will prevail in the Aegean today, Friday, according to the latest forecast data of the National Observatory of Athens.

Winds in the North Aegean will reach 8 Beaufort, while in the Central and South Aegean will reach 8 and in places 9 Beaufort.

An exception is the area of ​​the Dodecanese, where initially the north winds up to 6 Beaufort will gradually change, locally up to 4-5 Beaufort.

The winds will be stronger in the Ionian, where they will blow from east (north to northwest), reaching 5-6 Beaufort and locally 7 Beaufort.